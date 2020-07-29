Catching up with DE prospect, Kemari Copeland
DE/LB Kemari Copeland holds offers from Army, Marshall, Navy, Campbell, Fordham, VMI, Rhode Island, North Carolina A&T, William & Mary, Sacred Heart, and Bryant.The 6-foot-2, 220 pound brought us u...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news