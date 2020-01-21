News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 12:02:52 -0600') }} football Edit

CB Damon Washington makes his pledge during weekend OV to Army West Point

New Jersey product and cornerback Damon Washington with Army head coach, Jeff Monken
New Jersey product and cornerback Damon Washington with Army head coach, Jeff Monken
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Saturday evening, Blair Academy’s Damon Washington’s first words when he spoke to GoBlackKnights.com of his Day No. 1 of his OV experience at West Point ... “Visit is great,” shared the product of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}