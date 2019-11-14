WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point defensive back and senior captain Elijah Riley has accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

This year’s East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Jan. 18, 2020. Kickoff from St. Petersburg, Fla., is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Riley has made 39 career starts, including 28-straight for the Black Knights. He was recently named one of 14 semifinalists for the 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. The award is given to a defensive back and is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

A native of Port Jefferson, N.Y., Riley’s three forced fumbles are tied for eighth in the nation, while his three interceptions are good for a share of 24th. He has had a hand in six takeaways this season.

In 41 career games, the senior has 187 tackles (133 solo), with seven interceptions, 20 pass breakups (T-2nd in program history), 26 passes defended (3rd), three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 6.5 sacks (T-18th), and 17 TFLs. He additionally has two defensive touchdowns in his career, which is tied for eighth nationally among active players.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest running college all-star football game in the nation. For more than 90 years, some of football’s greatest athletes and coaches have contributed to the tradition of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Players like Gale Sayers, Tom Brady, John Elway, Allan Page, Dick Butkus, Brett Favre, Gino Marchetti and Walter Payton, along with coaches Don Shula, Dick Vermeil, Paul "Bear" Bryant and Jerry Glanville, to name a few, have supported the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriners Hospitals for Children and its mission to provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families’ ability to pay for services. Players and coaches visit a local Shriners Hospitals for Children during game week to meet the patients and gain a greater understanding of the importance of the game.