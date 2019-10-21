WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point defensive back Elijah Riley has been named a 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced on Monday. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. This year’s list includes 14 of the nation's best defensive backs. The semifinalists are selected by a screening committee. However, this list is not final and players who have outstanding seasons can be recognized as one of the three finalists.

Riley has had a hand in four takeaways this season (three forced fumbles and an interception). His three forced fumbles are tied for fifth nationally. The senior captain has made 36 career starts for Army, including 25-straight. In 38 career games, Riley has 170 tackles (123 solo), with five interceptions, 18 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 6.5 sacks, and 15.5 TFLs.

At No. 7 Michigan, Riley tallied a sack on Michigan QB Shea Patterson, forced a fumble on the sack and made the recovery. He finished with a career-high 13 tackles (9 solo) against the Wolverines, to go along with career-bests in sacks (2) and TFLs (2). The Port Jefferson, N.Y native followed that up with another strip sack at UTSA. He finished with two TFLs and the sack and forced fumble against the Roadrunners.

Riley had a hand in two takeaways vs. Morgan State, recording a forced fumble and an interception. Two weeks later at WKU, he notched 11 tackles (8 solo), his second career double-digit tackle game.

The award recipient is selected by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which boasts members of the NCFAA, an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country.The 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner is selected from the three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Presented by Gildan and broadcasted live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet will be held in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.