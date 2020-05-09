CB Isaiah Taylor picks offer from the Army Black Knights
Florida based St. Thomas Aquinas is noted for being a high school football powerhouse, along with producing quality D1 talent on a yearly basis.For the Army Black Knights, the Sunshine State is alw...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news