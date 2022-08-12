CB Logan Mackey discusses commitment to Army West Point
Logan Mackey is a talented cornerback prospect, who this past Saturday committed to the Army Black Knights of West Point.The 6-foot-0, 192-pounder is out of the Lone Star State and attends C.E. Kin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news