CB Sean Guyton talks Army offer & plans to visit
This Holiday season has allowed cornerback prospect Sean Guyton to embrace his past, but at the same time, focus on his future.“We will most likely be up all night remembering and celebrating my gr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news