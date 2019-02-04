Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 20:06:26 -0600') }} football Edit

CB Tim Boone discusses his commitment to the Army Black Knights

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
F1n7yqim4dijnwzdj88h
Talented CB Tim Boone surrounded by his parents during is recent OV

Day one of his official visit, cornerback Tim Boone was doing so as an uncommitted prospect or so we had thought.Unbeknownst to us, the talented defender had already extended his verbal pledge to t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}