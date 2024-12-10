CBS Sports, USMA & Naval Academy Reach Landmark 10-Year Extension

CBS Sports will remain the home for one of the greatest rivalries in sports, the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, with a new all-encompassing 10-year deal extending the Network’s multiplatform rights through 2038. The announcement was made today by David Berson, President & CEO, CBS Sports, Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics at the United States Military Academy and Chet Gladchuk, Director of Athletics at the United States Naval Academy.

The extension of the partnership ensures that CBS Sports will remain the exclusive home of America’s Game for more than four decades, as the Network has carried the game every year since 1996.

“CBS Sports is immensely proud of our decades-long association with the Army-Navy football game and our partnerships with the US Military and US Naval Academies,” said Berson. “America’s Game is special and has always been about more than football. We are privileged to document the extraordinary stories of the cadets and midshipmen on and off the field and will continue to celebrate the traditions and history of this great game while highlighting these venerated service academies for years to come.”

“The CBS commitment of supporting the Midshipmen and Cadets is deep rooted and ingrained in our history and fiber of their appreciation for the military,” said Gladchuk. “The CBS production always speaks to more than just a football game, but the many stories of patriotism, our collective pride in duty, honor, freedom, and the strength of our great nation. Every December, this leading network portrays America's game as more than just a football contest, but also as an event that exudes a universal respect for the purity of amateurism embedded in the character of our nation's future leaders. Our immeasurable gratitude for this long-term commitment by CBS to our military community and their enthusiasm for continuing an amazing partnership.”

“CBS has long been synonymous with the Army-Navy game, and this extension strengthens our partnership with a first-class brand, enhancing America’s game and showcasing the remarkable talent of our cadet-athletes on the national stage,” said Buddie.

The extended agreement will:

Provide CBS Sports with continued multiplatform rights surrounding the game on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+Feature continued extensive shoulder programming across CBS Sports Network, including: Live on-site coverage of the MARCH ON as part of official pre-game coverageWeek-long Army-Navy archival programming, along with encore showings of the game following its initial airing on CBSA special edition of INSIDE COLLEGE FOOTBALL Include exclusive rights to stream Army-Navy worldwide.

CBS Sports has been the exclusive home to the Army-Navy game every year since 1996. The current agreement goes through 2028, and this new agreement extends the longstanding partnership through 2038.

CBS Sports will showcase the 125th edition of the Army-Navy game on Saturday, Dec. 14 (3:00 PM, ET) from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Coverage on CBS and Paramount+ will include on-site pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.