Chris Joines makes it official and commits to the Army Black Knights
For Chris Joines, this is a day he will never forget, as the 6-foot-2, 180 pounder out of Winston Salem (NC) Reagan High School has committed to the Army Black Knights.According to Joines, he reach...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news