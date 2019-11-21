Christiansen a Semifinalist for the Lott Impact Trophy
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army senior linebacker and second-year captain Cole Christiansen has been named one of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, it was announced by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation on Thursday night.
The award, now in its 16th season, recognizes a defensive player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
A national voter panel will choose the winner for the award that will be presented by Ronnie Lott at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Show on December 15th at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. Four finalists will be invited to attend the event.
Joel Klatt, with FOX Sports, will serve as the master of ceremonies and Marcellus Wiley, also with FOX Sports, will be the keynote speaker. The winner’s university will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund while the three runners-up will each receive $5,000 for their schools.
Joining Christiansen as semifinalists are Derrick Brown (Auburn), Jordan Fuller (Ohio State), Brandon Jones (Texas), Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma), Chris Orr (Wisconsin), Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), Curits Weaver (Boise State) and Evan Weaver (Cal).
Christiansen leads Army’s linebacker unit and has made 33 career starts. In 42 career games, Christiansen has made 262 total tackles (22nd in program history), 148 solo stops (21st), 19.5 TFLs (28th), 2.5 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and four pass breakups.
The senior is tied for 13th nationally in both total tackles (99) and solo stops (58). He has nine career double-digit tackle games.
Christiansen made a career-high 16 tackles (7 solo) to go along with a TFL at Air Force. He was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his efforts against the Falcons.
About the Lott IMPACT Trophy: Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to college football's Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player. The Lott IMPACT Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches. To date, the Foundation has donated more than $1.5 million to various charities throughout the country. The 16th Annual Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Ceremony will be held Dec.15th at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California. For more information on The Lott Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org.