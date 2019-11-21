WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army senior linebacker and second-year captain Cole Christiansen has been named one of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, it was announced by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation on Thursday night.

The award, now in its 16th season, recognizes a defensive player who makes the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

A national voter panel will choose the winner for the award that will be presented by Ronnie Lott at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Show on December 15th at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. Four finalists will be invited to attend the event.

Joel Klatt, with FOX Sports, will serve as the master of ceremonies and Marcellus Wiley, also with FOX Sports, will be the keynote speaker. The winner’s university will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund while the three runners-up will each receive $5,000 for their schools.