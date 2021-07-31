CJ Brooks makes the call that he has been hoping to make

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest!

Offensive lineman prospect CJ Brooks is one of those players that you find yourself being a little bias about and/or rooting for when it comes to seeing that story has a happy ending. Since the first time that we starting covering the recruiting of the product of Warner Robins (GA) Warner Robins High School, he had his eyes on the Army Black Knights of West Point. However and as reported by us on a couple of occasions, it came down to his SAT scores and hence an offer was “on hold”. In our July 23rd article, “CJ Brooks picks up ‘The Offer’ decision looming”, the title reflects another step forward for the 6-foot-1, 270 pounder.

The Call

Brooks with Army DC Nate Woody during his visit to Army West Point back in June

Then this week, Brooks made the call, and officially committed to the Black Knights. “Wednesday night (7/28) I texted Coach (Nate) Woody to schedule a call for Thursday. He texted me back and said he could call then and before I had a chance to respond he was calling,” explained Brooks. “I have not spoke on the phone with Coach (Jeff) Monken. He texted me Thursday morning around 6:30am saying "Welcome to the Long Gray Line and the Army Football Brotherhood BEAT navy!” Don’t get the story wrong. Brooks is not some “sympathy” commit, but clearly a prospect who Head Coach Monken and Defensive Coordinator Woody feel will add value to the 2022 recruiting class.

Deal Sealed

“My first visit pretty much sealed the deal,” declared Brooks relative to his visit to the United States Military Academy at West Point on June 27th. “I loved everything about West Point. But the key factors were to be able serve our country, the Engineering program, and the chance to continue my football career at a collegiate level for a top tier program.” “The list could go on for the reasons why. I spent a-lot of time talking with my family and my coaches about my decision. I wrote out a list of questions I had and then had a 30 minute call with Coach Woody about them. I did my research, asked my questions and prayed a-lot about it. And between the degree it provided, the football program, serving our country, the love the coaching staff showed me, and how it just felt like home instantly. I felt that it was where God was leading me and that I needed to go ahead make it official.” According the student-athlete who holds a 3.9 GPA and will be a direct admit … Army remains as his only major D-I offer. “I do not hold any other offers,” he stated. “In addition to the schools listed in previous conversations. In the past couple of weeks I had also been talking with Navy, Gardner-Webb and Samford. Wake Forest reached out to my coach about me the day before I committed.”

The Happy Ending