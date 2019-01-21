Class of 2019 commitment: Two-way player Andre Carter joins teammate
Cheshire (CT) product Andre Carter was a late addition to the Black Knights’ offer list of 2019 prospects, and now he can officially say that he will be joining Cheshire Academy teammate Jordan Fun...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news