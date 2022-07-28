Co-Captain Marquel Broughton named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Senior S Marquel Broughton has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. Broughton, a two-time captain entering his final season at West Point, had a career-high 80 total tackles and three tackles for loss last season. Broughton was named to the 2021 Phil Steele All-Independent First Team and the 2021 Pro Football Network All-Independent Second Team. This summer he has been selected to the 2022 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent First Team as well as the being nominated for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®.

Over his career at West Point he has appeared in 34 games in his three seasons and has a totaled 156 tackles and has a pair of interceptions in his last two years.

Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world. The trophy is presented annually to the player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others. The watch list includes 115 players from the FBS.

Broughton has demonstrated his impact by leading several community service projects such as Groceries on Us at dReam Center Church in 2020, reading to Highland Falls (NY) Middle School children, volunteering at the Special Olympics, and engaging with Army veterans at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Dix Hills, N.Y.

At the Academy, Marquel served as Platoon Sergeant for the 2022 spring semester where he was in control of a platoon and handled accountability, standards, and well-being of 28 cadets. This summer, Marquel is the Regimental Commander for the entire Garrison where he will be the linking factor for all summer details.

The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game home schedule at Michie Stadium against UTSA on September 10.