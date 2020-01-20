WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army head coach Jeff Monken has named Cody Worley as the team’s new quarterbacks coach. Worley comes to West Point after a five-year stint at Kennesaw State, where he was the quarterbacks coach.

“I am excited to welcome Cody Worley to Army West Point,” said Monken. “His experience in coaching the quarterbacks in our offense will be invaluable to our team. He is an extremely knowledgeable and energetic coach who will continue to develop our QBs into being one of the best groups of signal callers in the nation. I know that our players will be excited to welcome him to the team.”

“Having the opportunity to Coach at the United States Military Academy is an honor and privilege,” said Worley. “I am excited for the opportunity to get to work with this phenomenal staff under Coach Monken's leadership.”

In 2019, Kennesaw State had the No. 1 FCS rushing offense, having averaged 342.4 yards per game. The Owls quarterbacks additionally averaged 21.4 yards per completion, which was also tops in the nation.

Under Worley’s mentorship, Chandler Burks has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, earning back-to-back Big South Offensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year accolades in 2017 and 2018, the first player in conference history to earn both awards in the same season. He also became the first player in league history to finish with both 1,000 yards rushing and passing during the 2017 campaign.

A runner-up for the 2018 Walter Payton Award, Burks led all Division I (FCS or FBS) rushers with 29 touchdowns on the ground to tie the Big South single-season record. He led the FCS in scoring (174 points) and points responsible for (18.3 per game) while ranked fourth in the Big South for rushing yards (905), total offense (149.8 yards/game).

Worley also mentored the development of reserve QB Daniel David, who stepped in to log 31 completions for 629 yards and five touchdowns while accounting for 388 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In 2017, David was crucial in securing a road win over Duquesne, helping lead the Owls to a comeback victory after Burks was hurt in the first half.

In the 2016 season, Kennesaw State's quarterback trio of Burks, White and David accounted for 1,100 rushing, 18 rushing TDs, 1,719 yards passing, and 17 passing TDs with just six interceptions.

The Owls also received major production from the B-back position with Jake McKenzie racking up 415 yards on the ground in 2018, finishing his career with 1,932 total yards.

Worley came to Kennesaw State staff after coaching the quarterbacks and B-backs at The Citadel in 2013. He served the previous two years (2011 and 2012) as the Bulldogs’ quality control coach.

During the 2013 season, Worley mentored senior quarterback Ben Dupree, who surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark while tying The Citadel’s single-season touchdown record of 21 after rushing for 18 scores and passing for three. His 18 rushing touchdowns were a single-season record by a quarterback.

Worley also was instrumental in developing senior B-back Darien Robinson into a 2013 TSN second-team All-America selection. Robinson led the Bulldogs with 183 receiving yards and was second on the team with two touchdown receptions. He rushed for 987 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Worley played collegiately at Furman, where as a senior in 2010, he threw for 1,496 yards and accounted for 19 touchdowns. He merited a spot on the Southern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll in 2007-08 and received his bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Furman in December 2010.

He completed work on a master’s certification in health, exercise and sport sciences from The Citadel in July 2012.

Worley and his wife, Adrienne, were married on April 11, 2015.



