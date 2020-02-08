Tavo Gallardo aka “The Bull” with fullback coach, Mike Viti

There was a common theme amongst many of the prospects who were on hand for their official visit ... but taking in the mystique of West Point and the Army football program, which is where they will end up this summer starting their college careers (academic & football). Several of the committed players connected with GoBlackKnights.com during a brief down-time while they were attending the Black Knights’ football banquet yesterday evening at 6:30pm held Ike Hall.

“The visit is going great and yes, we are currently at the banquet,” shared running back Aaron Adams, who also pointed out what stood out to him prior to joining in on the banquet festivities. “Getting to see the campus and the view along the Hudson River. Honestly one of the greatest sights in the world.”

Rivals 2-star Aaron “Ace” Adams is dressed in 5-star fashion as he attends the Army Football Banquet Friday evening

Then there was CJ Barnes, who was right to point of what day one was like for him. “It’s been going well,” shared the safety commit out of Plant City, Florida. “The visit is going great and the best part of my day has to be seeing the campus in person ... it is so beautiful and unique” said big incoming defensive tackle Gustavo Gallardo.

2-star LB Rodney Faulk with his sister and mother

Two-Star incoming linebacker Rodney Faulk chimed to share his thoughts of the initial portion of his OV. “It’s been good so far,” said the Gonzaga High School baller out of Washington, D.C.. “We did most of the school stuff today and football tomorrow,” “One thing that stood out to me the most was the presentation about the opportunities after college. There’s endless directions I can go and after graduating from West Point.”