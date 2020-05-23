Yes, Memorial Day is on Monday as the nation honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Those aforementioned men and women who have passed, but not forgotten would be so proud of what took place on Saturday around the country. The United States Military Academy at West Point Firsties saw themselves taking their Army oath into the ranks of being 2nd Lieutenant, which was extended to them by West Point Commandant, Brigadier General Curtis A. Buzzard (USMA Class of 1992).

Of course, the upcoming 2020 grads include several Army football players .... as the virtual coordinating oath did not lose its luster despite the uniqueness of today’s event.

Typically, the oath is extended directly after graduation on the grounds of the academy. However, COVID-19 caused this year’s graduation to be pushed back to June 13th. However, the oath portion remained as originally planned because of 2nd Lieutenant service duties are now beginning. Meaning, their employment started upon commissioning and therefore it had to start today.