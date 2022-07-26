Connor Bishop named to Outland Trophy Watch List

WEST POINT, N.Y. - OL Connor Bishop has been named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.

Bishop, who was named a co-captain for the 2022 season, played an integral part in the rushing attack as the starting center last season, which was second in the nation in yards per game (286) and produced the most rushing TDs in the country (46).

Earlier this summer, Bishop was named to the 2022 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Teams.

The watch list recognizing 89 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents.

The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 8. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 11, 2023.

The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game home schedule against UTSA on September 10.