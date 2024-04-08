West Point, NY – Michie Stadium, one of America's most prestigious and iconic venues, will begin construction on Monday, April 15, announced Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. The project, known as the Michie Stadium Preservation Project, aims to preserve the stadium's rich 100-year history while providing a world-class experience for cadets, graduates, families, and fans alike. The groundbreaking marks the beginning of extensive construction aimed at rebuilding and modernizing the current East Stands. Anticipated completion for this endeavor is set for the summer of 2026. Despite the construction, Army West Point will continue to welcome fans to Michie Stadium for various events, including men's and women's lacrosse, football, graduation, and other special occasions. During the renovation period, fans can expect some adjustments, but every effort will be made to maintain the excitement and quality of an Army West Point game-day experience. Director of Athletics Mike Buddie acknowledged that while these next two years may present challenges with construction ongoing, the ultimate goal is to enhance the stadium's facilities and amenities, ensuring an unparalleled experience for fans.



