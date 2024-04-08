Construction Set for April 15 on the Michie Stadium Preservation Project
West Point, NY – Michie Stadium, one of America's most prestigious and iconic venues, will begin construction on Monday, April 15, announced Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. The project, known as the Michie Stadium Preservation Project, aims to preserve the stadium's rich 100-year history while providing a world-class experience for cadets, graduates, families, and fans alike.
The groundbreaking marks the beginning of extensive construction aimed at rebuilding and modernizing the current East Stands. Anticipated completion for this endeavor is set for the summer of 2026. Despite the construction, Army West Point will continue to welcome fans to Michie Stadium for various events, including men's and women's lacrosse, football, graduation, and other special occasions.
During the renovation period, fans can expect some adjustments, but every effort will be made to maintain the excitement and quality of an Army West Point game-day experience. Director of Athletics Mike Buddie acknowledged that while these next two years may present challenges with construction ongoing, the ultimate goal is to enhance the stadium's facilities and amenities, ensuring an unparalleled experience for fans.
Michie Stadium Preservation Project construction-related items:
Capacity: The stadium's capacity is expected to be capped at 30,000 fans during construction, with plans to return to approximately 36,000 fans when the new East Stands opens in 2026.
Seating: The Corps of Cadets will be seated temporarily in the north-end sections of Michie Stadium. When completed, the Michie Stadium Preservation Project will include a dedicated seating section for the Corps of Cadets in the East Stands spanning from end zone to end zone which will underscore the central role of cadets.
Fan Amenities: The East Stands will be closed for the 2024 and 2025 seasons - this includes all fan amenities in the area including the walkways, concessions, and bathrooms.
Traffic Pattern Adjustments and Road Closures: Mills Road, which runs along the east side of the stadium will be closed for all vehicular and foot traffic during construction. It will reopen as a pedestrian-only plaza at the conclusion of the project
Michie Stadium Preservation Project – Mills Road Closure (youtube.com)
Director of Athletics Mike Buddie emphasized that this renovation project, combined with recent enhancements, will distinguish Michie Stadium as a premier venue for sports and special events. The Michie Stadium Preservation Project aligns with the institution's commitment to excellence and tradition, ensuring that future generations of fans can continue to enjoy the storied history and excitement of Army West Point athletics.
For more information and updates on the Michie Stadium Preservation Project, please visit michiestadium.com.
