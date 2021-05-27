Cornerback prospect KJ Truehill is eyeing the Army Black Knights
For the final days of this week, we will be paying a little more attention to the Army Black Knights’ recruiting efforts in the Lone Star state, where there is always tons of talent to cover.We sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news