



The Army football history books have and will show that when recruited, this quarterback from Chicago (IL) by the way of Brooks College Preparatory School fractured so many records for the Black Knights during his tenure wearing the Black & Gold, and he also lead them on a 2-year (2016 & 2017) run, that fans will never forget. His name of course, is Ahmad Bradshaw.

Well as they say, that was then (albeit recently) and this is now.

The now part is that there is quarterback name Darrin Cotton, who is currently the signal caller for the same Brooks College Preparatory School in Chicago, and like Bradshaw, has seen his recruiting fly underneath the radar ... although that could change going forward.

Those are a couple of the similarities, but there are some notable differences.

While Bradshaw measured in at 5’11” (205 lbs), Cotton is 6’5” (185 lbs). For anyone who followed Army football for the past 4 years, they will probably tell you that they crossed their fingers when Mr. Bradshaw would drop back in the pocket to pass, because as talented as he was, passing wasn’t his forte’. However, when it comes to Cotton, his passing talents are better than average.

During is 2017 junior season, he went 91/120 for 1,312 passing yards and16 passing touchdowns. While on the ground he rushed for 536 yards

and 8 touchdowns