Could this Chicago QB follow in the footsteps of Ahmad Bradshaw?
The Army football history books have and will show that when recruited, this quarterback from Chicago (IL) by the way of Brooks College Preparatory School fractured so many records for the Black Knights during his tenure wearing the Black & Gold, and he also lead them on a 2-year (2016 & 2017) run, that fans will never forget. His name of course, is Ahmad Bradshaw.
Well as they say, that was then (albeit recently) and this is now.
The now part is that there is quarterback name Darrin Cotton, who is currently the signal caller for the same Brooks College Preparatory School in Chicago, and like Bradshaw, has seen his recruiting fly underneath the radar ... although that could change going forward.
Those are a couple of the similarities, but there are some notable differences.
While Bradshaw measured in at 5’11” (205 lbs), Cotton is 6’5” (185 lbs). For anyone who followed Army football for the past 4 years, they will probably tell you that they crossed their fingers when Mr. Bradshaw would drop back in the pocket to pass, because as talented as he was, passing wasn’t his forte’. However, when it comes to Cotton, his passing talents are better than average.
During is 2017 junior season, he went 91/120 for 1,312 passing yards and16 passing touchdowns. While on the ground he rushed for 536 yards
and 8 touchdowns
GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch-up with Cotton to discuss his overall recruiting, but also where he presently stands with Army West Point, where he was offered by running back coach, Tucker Waugh.
“I was thrilled when I received the offer from Coach Waugh,” noted the elated signal caller. “It was my first big time offer. I just told coach how thankful I was.”
“Coach Waugh has stopped by my school and told Joel Barrows (a teammate) that Army loved our film and that he was interested in us. That same day we gave him a brief tour of our school and he wanted a copy of some transcripts. On this day, we had not received our SAT scores back. However, when we received them back, Coach Waugh made sure that we sent them to him. Once Coach received my scores he was so elated that he decided to present the scholarship offer right there. I just remember being with my cousin at the time and while on the phone with Coach Waugh, my cousin seen my face light up with joy. He knew that Coach Waugh had offered me. I told him that it was a tremendous honor and that serving my country and a great education is bigger than any football game. The conversation concluded with a saying of #BeatNavy.”
So, is Cotton looking to make a trip to New York and visit the Army West Point program?
“Coach Waugh has talked about a visit, but we haven’t set anything up,” he explained. “I currently plan to visit Western Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue this summer.”
Cotton readily admitted that he has been made aware of the legacy that Bradshaw has established at Army and he truly feels that he could follow in his footsteps.
“I am extremely interested in Army,” Cotton declared. “I don’t know Ahmad personally, but Coach Waugh mentions him a lot. He compares our playing styles. I was aware that he’s an alumni of my school and I think I would be a great fit in the offense. Not only as a runner but also as a passer.”
So, what is the dual-threat QB looking for in a program?
“Education comes first, because football doesn’t last forever,” he said. “I’m looking for a place that is strong in my major. I am also looking for a great football family and a great game day atmosphere.”
GoBlackKnights.com will continue to follow Cotton’s recruiting throughout the balance spring and into the summer, as well as his upcoming senior football campaign, so keep it right here.
