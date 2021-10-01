 GoBlackKnights - Countdown to Army-Ball State (10/2): HC Monken, Woody & Harding presser
Countdown to Army-Ball State (10/2): HC Monken, Woody & Harding presser

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and QB Tyier Tyler
The Army Black Knights are just one day away from taking on the Cardinals of Ball State, as the team that wears the Gold & Black and who calls West Point home will actually be on the road this weekend.

After Thursday’s practice, Head Coach Jeff Monken, Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody and Punter Zach Harding met with the press to discuss where the Black Knights are and where they to be come Saturday.

Let’s hear what they had to say.

• Head Coach, Jeff Monken

• Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody

• Punter, Zach Harding

