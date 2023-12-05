Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Countdown To Army-Navy: HC Jeff Monken’s Weekly Press Conference

It's Army-Navy Week: Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
It's Army-Navy Week: Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

We are just 5-days away from one of the most competitive and passionate rivalries in all of college football and that is the Army-Navy game.

On Saturday (12/9), the Black Knights and Midshipmen, who have identical records (5-6) will go head-to-head at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (MA).

But come Saturday, you can forget about both teams' 2023 season records, although Army has currently won three games in a row and Navy has won 2 of their last 3 contests.

You might even put on the shelf that Army has defeated Navy five of the last seven meetings.

For both programs, a win on Saturday will bring the winner to 6-6 mark for the 2023 football program, and for Army … the CiC Trophy, after taking down Air Force earlier in the season, 23-3, while Navy lost to said Falcons, 17-6.

Today, Army Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media to discuss the upcoming game against academy rival, Navy.

Advertisement


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement