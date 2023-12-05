We are just 5-days away from one of the most competitive and passionate rivalries in all of college football and that is the Army-Navy game.

On Saturday (12/9), the Black Knights and Midshipmen, who have identical records (5-6) will go head-to-head at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (MA).

But come Saturday, you can forget about both teams' 2023 season records, although Army has currently won three games in a row and Navy has won 2 of their last 3 contests.

You might even put on the shelf that Army has defeated Navy five of the last seven meetings.

For both programs, a win on Saturday will bring the winner to 6-6 mark for the 2023 football program, and for Army … the CiC Trophy, after taking down Air Force earlier in the season, 23-3, while Navy lost to said Falcons, 17-6.

Today, Army Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media to discuss the upcoming game against academy rival, Navy.