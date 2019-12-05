Senior Slotback, Kell Walker (GoBlackKnights.com)

Senior slotback, Kell Walker, who is celebrating his 23rd birthday today, will be suiting up for his last Army Navy game next week, bringing to an end, his distinguished career as a Black Knight. He got an early start as a plebe, making his collegiate debut in the opening game against Temple. He didn’t get a carry in that first game, but he finished the season ranked 5th on the team in rushing with 378 yards and two touchdowns, and he had two receptions for 30 yards. The following season, Walker led the team in receptions, with 5 catches for 111 yards. He ranked third on the team in rushing with 86 carries for 629 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns with a team best 7.1 yards per carry average. He was named to Phil Steele’s All Independent second team that year.

Walker has shown that he can bring against top programs such as Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan

Last year, Walker dropped back to 5th in team rushing with 67 carries for 320 yards, but he tied for first in number of receptions with 11 catches for 170 yards and a receiving TD. This season, he once again ranks 5th in rushing yardage with 387 yards in 53 carries for a 7.1 average and 3 rushing touchdowns, including a career high 59 yard touchdown run against VMI. He has dropped off to 6th in receiving this year with 4 catches for 41 yards and 1 receiving touchdown. PFF gives him an overall rating of 66.2 with a 73.5 rating as a runner and a 61.7 rating as a run blocker. And when you consider 53 carries on the season, the sentiments amongst many obsevers and Army fans is that senior slotback is probably one of the most underrated players since Coach Monken became head coach. And one could even take a step further and say that based on his talents, perhaps the most under utilized performer. Perhaps the line that I heard on Sports Center yesterday evening fits the aforementioned summary. “If some is good, more is better.” My guess is that many Army fans would have liked to see more carries from the 5-foot-11, 191 pounder during the 2019 football campaign and Walker himself chimed in on that observation in our conversation with him after yesterday’s practice session. “You know as playmaker on the team, you know I could grieve and gripe over me not getting as many touches, but at the end of the day the coaches felt that they did what they had to do put our team in the best situation possible and I can never argue with that,” Walker stated. “Of course I wanted more touches to help the team to prove something to myself, to the team and the nation. But at the end of the day, the coaches had our best interest at heart, they felt the decisions they made were best for the team and I have know hard feeling towards that and I gave my best to do my job elsewhere ... blocking and being a role model on the team.”

“The most memorable moment this season was going to the University of Michigan and going into overtime with those guys and just proving to the world that Army football is a force to be reckon with.” — Senior Slotback, Kell Walker discussing the 2019 season

Rearview Mirror

Obviously this season has not turned out as Walker and his teammates, along with the coaching staff would have liked it ... although like all seasons, there are ups and downs. So we asked the product of Decatur, Georgia what has been the most memorable moment, but also what has been the most disappointing moment this season and the also very candid senior had this to share. “The most memorable moment this season was going to the University of Michigan and going into overtime with those guys and just proving to the world that Army football is a force to be reckon with,” declared Walker. “The most disappointing moment was losing to Air Force, because that was the last time playing them. We’ve beaten those guys two years since I’ve been here and that’s a rivalry within itself.”

Walker is a genuine game breaker (GoBlackKnights.com)

“That was the most disspointing moment, but also leaving Michigan without the ‘W’, because we went up there and we were determine to win and I think after Michigan that’s where our season kind of took a toll and a lot of things happen and we weren’t on the same page,” he added. “I think that was the most disappointing moment as well.” “I wish we could have that Michigan game ... have a do-over on that because I things would have been different,” shared Walker, reflecting on two contest that he wish he could play again. “I probably would have made an extra play, I probably block for an extra two seconds ... me personally and feel like every guy on this team felt like that and do something differently. That was the turning point for our season and if we would have won that game, things would have been different. At the same time I wish that we could have had first game back ... the Rice game. We should come out and done a way better job and play our brand of football from game one.”

Looking Ahead To Navy

Although the season has been a disappointing one, Walker readily admitted how significant is it to get a win over Navy on the 14th. “One, it will show the true character of this team,” stated Walker. “It will show that when things go bad or our backs against the wall, we won’t back down and that we actually persevere. Beating Navy will show everyone that although the season didn’t go as plan, but we came together to get another ‘W’. Especially a huge win against Navy because they are having a great year, they tremendous athletes, great coaches and being able to beat them at this point in our season will be huge for us.” “For me personally, it will be four years and 5-years if you include prep school that I’ve beaten Navy.”

Final Goodbye Wearing The Black & Gold