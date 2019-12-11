When we asked around to the Army coaching staff and here were a few the sentiments surrounding senior defensive back Jaylon McClinton, who will lacing them up on Saturday for the last time against rival Navy.

He is very smart; Can play any position in the secondary from a mental/knowing what to do stand point; He’s a coach on the field and vocal leader.

GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to chat with #7 after practice to get his thoughts as he closes out his Army West Point football career.

Of course one of the resounding themes this season with that Black Knights has been injuries ... especially among many of the starters, which has included McClinton, who has been hampered throughout the 2019 campaign, but he’s been valuable coaching up the younger guys.

“I feel good and I plan on playing the whole game,” said the product of Charlotte, North Carolina, when asked how he feels physically going into the game on Saturday.

Of course this regular season hasn’t played out the way the coaches, players and fans would have liked, but there is the BIG game left against the nationally ranked Midshipmen. Even the casual fan of college football fan knows the importance of the Army-Navy. So we asked McClinton how important is it for him as a senior to take down the Midshipmen for 4th time in a row.

“No matter how the season has gone, everything is washed and we 0-0 records going into this game,” he explained. “I know that every year that I’ve played in it that’s how we looked at it and now we have a chance to go 4-0 against Navy and that’s something a lot of folks haven’t been able to do.”

“I love that Navy is ranked and I want Air Force to be ranked too ... I want them all to be ranked when we play them. Because to be the best, you have to beat the best and that’s how I look at it.”