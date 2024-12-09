Published Dec 9, 2024
Countdown To Army-Navy: Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (12/9/24)
The Army Black Knights are 5 days away from their annual showdown against their academy rival, Navy.

The Black Knights enter Saturday’s contest coming off of a very stellar season which has netted them an 11-1 record, ranked 18th in the nation, coming off of an AAC Championship win and scheduled to play in the Independence Bowl.

However, when it comes to Army-Navy, there are games, and then there is THE GAME.

Today, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media, including GBK to discuss the upcoming 125th edition of the Army-Navy Game, in addition to offensive line coach Matt Drinkall leaving the program to take over as Head Coach at Central Michigan and other topics.

“We’ve won a lot of games this year. Winning this game (Army-Navy), would make this a great season.”
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken - 12/9/24 Weekly Press Conference
