Countdown to Army-UConn: Video Interviews - HC Jeff Monken & OL Noah Knapp

With the UConn Huskies (0-3) making their way to West Point on Saturday to take on Army (2-0), Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken surely is not taking his opponent lightly, despite what the odds’ makers project.

However, it is easy to see why the majority of the college football eyes view this contest to be one that the Army should walk away with a victory and extend their home winning streak to 12 games, which dates back to 2019 through the 2020 season.

However, If anyone, who watches college football, including the players … they know that on any given Saturday, one team can beat another. Just this past weekend, Montana over Washington - Tennessee State over Vanderbilt - Jacksonville State over Florida State … and clearly Coach Monken will have his team focused on the task at hand.

The 8th year head coach met with the media yesterday, and took on an array of questions. In addition, versatile senior offensive lineman Noah Knapp had his time behind the mic to discuss his season and Saturday’s upcoming contest.

Come inside and let’s hear what Coach Monken and Knapp have to say.