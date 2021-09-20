Countdown to Army vs. Miami (OH): Pre-Practice Interview with Jeff Monken.

Don’t let their 1-2 record fool you … Miami (OH) will be a huge challenge for the 3-0 Army Black Knights as the host visiting RedHawks. Their first lost came to Cincinnati, who are currently ranked 8th in the nation, and was followed by a five-point lost to Minnesota out of the Big Ten. However, on Saturday the RedHawks pull down their first win on the young season, as they took down LIU, 42-7.

The Black Knights also took care of business on Saturday versus UConn, winning in run-away fashion, 52-21.

But now the real season starts, as Jeff Monken’s Army squad host Miami (OH) followed by back-to-back road games against Ball State and Wisconsin, then back home to face Wake Forest.

Coach Monken met with the media this afternoon. Let’s hear what the head coach had to say.