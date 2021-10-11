Countdown to Army-Wisconsin (10/16): Head Coach Jeff Monken presser

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his Black Knights are in prep mode as they will be on the road for the 3rd time this season, in what will most likely be their toughest opponent thus far.

They take their 4-1 out to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Wisconsin Badgers out of the Big Ten Conference.

This afternoon the 8-year head coach spoke with the media surrounding Saturday’s upcoming contest, along with preparation through the team’s bye week and other topics.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.