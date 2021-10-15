 GoBlackKnights - Countdown to Army-Wisconsin (10/16): Monken, Woody, Cunningham & Buchanan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-15 09:12:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to Army-Wisconsin (10/16): Monken, Woody, Cunningham & Buchanan

LAST DAY for The GBK Promo!
LAST DAY for The GBK Promo!
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Fullback Jakobi Buchanan
Fullback Jakobi Buchanan (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Army is just one day away from taking on the Wisconsin Badgers, as the team 4-1 Black Knights will travel to Big Ten country and take on the Badgers.

After Thursday’s practice, Head Coach Jeff Monken, Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody and Safety Cedrick Cunningham & Fullback Jakobi Buchanan met with the press to discuss where the Black Knights are and where they to be come Saturday.

Let’s hear what they had to say.

• Head Coach, Jeff Monken

• Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody

Senior Captain & Safety Cedrick Cunningham
Senior Captain & Safety Cedrick Cunningham (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

• Safety, Cedrick Cunningham

• Fullback, Jakobi Buchanan


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}