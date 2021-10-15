Countdown to Army-Wisconsin (10/16): Monken, Woody, Cunningham & Buchanan
Army is just one day away from taking on the Wisconsin Badgers, as the team 4-1 Black Knights will travel to Big Ten country and take on the Badgers.
After Thursday’s practice, Head Coach Jeff Monken, Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody and Safety Cedrick Cunningham & Fullback Jakobi Buchanan met with the press to discuss where the Black Knights are and where they to be come Saturday.
Let’s hear what they had to say.
• Head Coach, Jeff Monken
• Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody
• Safety, Cedrick Cunningham
• Fullback, Jakobi Buchanan
