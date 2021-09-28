Countdown to Ball State: Brent Davis, Brandon Walters & Chris Frey chime in

Countdown to Ball State: OC Brent Davis, Brandon Walters & Chris Frey chime in:

The Black Knights are currently ranked No. 2 in the nation in rushing, where they are averaging 344.5 yards per game, ahead of Florida, Ole Miss and Michigan, but behind Air Force, which rounds out the Top 5 rushing programs in the country.

Some the Army football faithful have publicly applauded offensive coordinator Brent Davis’ play calling this season and the expectations are that the team will continue their trend, especially this upcoming Saturday against Ball State.

Davis, along with Slotback Brandon Walters and D-Lineman Chris Frey met with the media this afternoon after today’s practice, so let’s hear what the OC and players had to say.