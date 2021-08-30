 GoBlackKnights - Countdown To Opener: HC Jeff Monken meets with the media
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 19:12:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown To Opener: HC Jeff Monken meets with the media

Joe Iacono
GBK Writer

Army Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken and his team are 5-days away from their season opener on September 4th on the road against Georgia State.

This afternoon, the Army mentor met with the media, which included GoBlackKnights.com’s Joe Iacono as Coach Monken covered several topics surrounding the kick-off of the 2021 football campaign.

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}