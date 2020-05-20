From left to right: Sister (Elise), Rodney & Mother (Pam)

It was just a little less than a year ago that talented linebacker Rodney Faulk extended his verbal commitment to the Army coaching staff. For 6-foot-4, 225 pound weak defensive end/outside linebacker from Gonzaga College High School (Washington, DC) and his family, they were on top of the world ... especially for single mom, Pam Daniels. Although Rodney’s mom, who is a teacher in the Maryland/DC school system, she would have the comfort of knowing that both her children would be in close proximity of one another in New York. Her daughter (Elise Faulk), who Rodney older sister, attends St. Johns University and her son would be attending the United States Military Academy at West Point (New York). However, as we fast forward to “now”, what none of us could imagine happen did happen, which is the country being shutdown and thousands on top of thousands of American citizens falling victim to the Coronavirus (aka COVID-19) ... death or testing positive. This pandemic has impacted not only the physical health of the nation, but has challenged the economic foundation as well, to the likes that most Americans have never seen.

Faulk is coming out of the Gonzaga College High School football 2020 class that produced several D1 commits

The Maturation Period

When GoBlackKnights.com caught up with Faulk on Tuesday evening, we asked him about his temperament during this pandemic or more specifically what has he learned about himself that perhaps he really didn't know or that hadn't manifested prior, but has now? “Good question,” Faulk said. “I can’t really think about what I have learned about myself. Maybe that I have some growing up to do because since the quarantine I have had a taste of adulthood.” “Meaning I have matured a little and I realized I have more maturing to do. Since getting a job and helping take care of my family, I have realized there is much more to life than I thought before.” According to Rodney’s mom, things have been financially tight for the family, but they have come together as a family unit, which also includes Rodney's aunt. “Rodney has really surprised me, because aside from my teacher’s job, which was our main source of income, I lost my two-part time jobs,” declared his mom. “But Rodney immediately found a job, along with his sister. Initially he would do his school work online and then make his way to the store, which is where they both worked. Now that school is over, he puts in more hours at the store.”

In the midst of all that has taken place, Faulk remains in constant contact with the Army coaching staff. “The last person I talked to was Coach Nate Woody,” shared Faulk. “ We talked about how my family was doing and asked me about what I want to accomplish.” “I told him I wanted to become a starter, become a captain, win the CiC all 4 years, and become an All-American.” But for now, Faulk is concentrating on getting himself physically on par for playing ball at the next level, as well as the academy requirements. “I’ve been doing pushups and sit-ups as many as possible until failure and running on top of that because I know a lot of basic training are those exercises,” he explained. “I wake early every morning so I don’t become lost in the habits of not having to do anything.” “I’m 6’4”, 225 pounds right now and the strength and conditioning staff has given me some workouts to do without weights or workouts to do with make shift weights at home.” The incoming defender also said that the 2020 incoming class remains bonded together and anxiously awaiting their time to get to West Point. “I’ve talked to many guys in 2020 like Khalil Miller, Trey Sofia, Davis Wulf, and many more,” shared Faulk. “We’re all in a Snapchat Group. We usually just talk about video games and the application for West Point. We’ve recently started talking about R-Day since it’s getting so close.” If you ever have an opportunity to sit down and chat with Rodney Faulk, you would walk away knowing without a doubt how important family is to him. If you ever have a chance to sit down and have conversation with his mother, Pam, you will walk away knowing how important her children are to her and to the degree that she embraces the idea that at some point, even in today’s COVID-19 climate, as a parent she will eventually have to take the arrows (children) out of the quiver and launch them to their respective destinies in life. As we know, Rodney’s next step is West Point and his anxious to get that part of his destiny started. “Yeah I am,” he declared. “I think I’m more excited to be able to get out the house and be on my own.” “I am from New Jersey and with two children attending college in New York, I just might have to move back,” said a joking Pam Daniels. Either way, this is one family bond that distance can not impact!