Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 14:01:36 -0600') }} football Edit

D-lineman Johnny Johnson officially commits to the Army Black Knights

Hcy3syalsgcgnx0g4hz5
Defensive Lineman Johnny Johnson said yes to Army West Point during his OV this past weekend
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Back in January of 2018, Defensive Tackle Johnny Johnson out of St. Amant High School in St. Amant, Louisiana picked up this first Division I football offer.Approximately a year later on the weeken...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}