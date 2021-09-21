D-Lineman prospect Johnerio Holt chimes in on his OV to Army West Point

“I plan to make a decision before my high school season begins,” Johnerio Holt told GoBlackKnights.com back on August 8th. However, as the English poet Robert Burns once wrote, “The best-laid plans of mice and men often go astray.” And when it comes to college football recruiting, the aforementioned words can often be applied. As such, he talented prospect out of Athens (GA) Athens Academy is still weighing his college options and this past weekend made his way to West Point for an official visit. This allowed the 6-foot-3, 270 pound to view the academy up close and personal, along with the opportunity to meet the coaching staff, players and even other prospects who were on hand … as well take in Army Black Knights’ contest versus the UConn Huskies. “On Friday we woke up early and went to The Thayer Hotel and ate breakfast with the coaching staff and other members that were there on visits with me,” shared Holt, who was joined on the visit by his mother and brother. “I think one of the main and most important things that stood out to me was not on the overwhelming amount of beauty the campus had, but how impressive it was to see a group of guys come together for one passion and that was being a great football team.”

Army Takes Down UConn, 52-21

“The game day experience was great everyone was so excited and pumped up just to be there … It was very electric,” added Holt. “We all enjoyed the visit. Being in the moment helped me realize that my dream is finally coming true and that I’m having such a great chance to possibly continue my football career. The atmosphere was definitely something that is top notch. I’m thankful for the experience and I had multiple opportunities to ask lots of questions with lots of different people. So that I would have the information necessary at hand for when I’m ready to make my decision.”

Perception vs Reality