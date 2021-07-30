Davis twins commit to Jeff Monken's Army West Point program

Army’s success when it comes to building up its 2022 recruiting class has been heating up in recent weeks with approximately 11 commitments for the month of July, but the Black Knights’ staff received double the pleasure this week.

In successive days the program received the commitment announcements from Texas twins Mason Davis and Michael Davis, both announced their commitments to Army West on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

The brothers, who are out of Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas received their offers from Army back on February 25th, which came directly from Head Coach Jeff Monken although Michael and Mason’s recruiting has been handled by Coach (Cody) Worley.

Eventually, this was followed by the brothers taking their official visit to academy on July 24th-27th, which was their first time on campus.

“That was my first time there,” Michael declared. “What stood out was the family atmosphere and the hospitality of the coaches and players, it seemed like family.”

“Of course, it was my first visit as well and the things that stood out to me were how great the people and coaches were,” echoed Mason. “They were just so nice, and they also kept it real with me while talking about their experiences at army, I loved being able to talk to and relate to the players there and the coaches were phenomenal”

When it comes to offers for the brothers, Mason outnumbers Michael. The 6-foot-1, 265 pound Mason currently hold offers from Dartmouth, Columbia, UPenn, Furman, Lafayette College, UNT, Hawaii, and Air Force, and of course Army.