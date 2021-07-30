Davis twins commit to Jeff Monken's Army West Point program
Army’s success when it comes to building up its 2022 recruiting class has been heating up in recent weeks with approximately 11 commitments for the month of July, but the Black Knights’ staff received double the pleasure this week.
In successive days the program received the commitment announcements from Texas twins Mason Davis and Michael Davis, both announced their commitments to Army West on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
The brothers, who are out of Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas received their offers from Army back on February 25th, which came directly from Head Coach Jeff Monken although Michael and Mason’s recruiting has been handled by Coach (Cody) Worley.
Eventually, this was followed by the brothers taking their official visit to academy on July 24th-27th, which was their first time on campus.
“That was my first time there,” Michael declared. “What stood out was the family atmosphere and the hospitality of the coaches and players, it seemed like family.”
“Of course, it was my first visit as well and the things that stood out to me were how great the people and coaches were,” echoed Mason. “They were just so nice, and they also kept it real with me while talking about their experiences at army, I loved being able to talk to and relate to the players there and the coaches were phenomenal”
When it comes to offers for the brothers, Mason outnumbers Michael. The 6-foot-1, 265 pound Mason currently hold offers from Dartmouth, Columbia, UPenn, Furman, Lafayette College, UNT, Hawaii, and Air Force, and of course Army.
Commitment Day
Needless to say, the recruiting process of both brothers, along with their official visit sealed the deal. However, it was Mason who was the first one out of the gate to officially make his pledge to the Black Knights of Army West Point.
“I notified them this morning,” Mason told GoBlackKnights.com on Tuesday relative to commitment. “I actually told Coach Monken directly because my family had a meeting with him before we headed back to Texas and he was very excited that I was committing. I really liked the campus, the academics, and the football team.”
For Michael, his final decision did not not come until Thursday.
“I called Coach Worley this morning to let him know,” he said yesterday to GoBlackKnights.com. “I spoke with Coach Monken through text and he was excited to welcome me to the brotherhood.”
The 6-foot-1, 207 pound athlete, whose primary position at Billy Ryan High School WR/H-Back gave us an account of lead to his decision.
“It’s a chance to play FBS football at a great program while getting a great education and setting me up for life,” he stated. “The family vibe helped me makes the decision and my brother committing also helped.”
Despite missing 3 games in 2020 due to injury, Michael had a productive campaign, with 17 receptions for 333 yards.
“I think I will fit well, me playing H-Back as well as receiver gives me more experience in blocking on the perimeter as well as interior,” Michael shared, while looking ahead to how he would fit into Army’s offense as a wide receiver. “I was told by coaches that they are looking to put the ball in the air more this year.”
Needless to say, we asked Michael the proverbial twin question, which is ‘Who is the better looking of the two of you’ and without hesitation, Michael added this candid response.
“Has to be me {laughing},” he stated.
Speaking of positional fit, Mason is very aware of Army’s 3-4 defense that lead the nation in Total Defense in 2020.
“I saw how good Army’s defense was and the way the run it, and I think I fit perfectly,” shared the 6-1, 265 pound D-lineman, who had this to add when it comes what NFL D-lineman he emulates. “Aaron Donald because he is an undersized defensive lineman like me, but he dominates everyone he plays.”
Both brothers are targeted as direct admits.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?