DB Jovan Marsh is high on the Army Black Knights
Defensive back prospect Jovan Marsh currently holds 18 offers that range from Army, Tulane, Kent State and of course several others.GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch up with the prospe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news