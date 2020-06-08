News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 07:26:47 -0500') }} football Edit

DB Michael Cerniauskas pulls the trigger and becomes an Army Black Knight

Purchase a Subscription to GBK with 1 of 2 deals!
Purchase a Subscription to GBK with 1 of 2 deals!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Rivals 2-star Michael Cerniauskas has officially committed to the 2021 Army Black Knights recruiting class
Rivals 2-star Michael Cerniauskas has officially committed to the 2021 Army Black Knights recruiting class

Will safety prospect Michael Cerniauskas be the next Catholic High School product to become a Black Knight?Yes, back on March 21st, this proverbial question was linked to one thing at that time ......

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}