News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DB Spencer Williams to Army West Point: In His Own Words

Jr2oxlrzhaexds3c32n7
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

It was mid-July that defensive back Spencer Williams opted to join fellow Jesuit High School teammate and defensive lineman Raleigh Oxndine as the latest member of the Army Black Knights’ 2020 recr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}