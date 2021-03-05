DE Brian Bradley elated with his offer from the Black Knights
It was back on February 18th when defensive end prospect Brian Bradley pulled in his offer from the Army Black Knights. “Coach (Brent) Davis is the one who gave me the offer, but I talked to Coach ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news