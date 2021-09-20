DE Chase Fambro takes in UConn game during his OV and solidifies his pledge
The irony to Army commit Chase Fambro’s official visit to West Point this weekend was that it was the 6-foot-2, 240 pounde defense end’s first trip to the academy.Why is that ironic? Well, the prod...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news