DE Kaghen Roach commits during home visit from Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
It was back on August 27th that Rivals2-star DE/OLB Kaghen Roach told GoBlackKnights.com that he wasn’t 100% ready to make his college decision.“I’m keeping my recruiting options open right now so ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news