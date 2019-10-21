News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 09:48:16 -0500') }} football Edit

DE Khalil Miller elated with his recent offer from the Army Black Knights

Defensive end prospect Khalil Miller now has an offer from Army West Point
Defensive end prospect Khalil Miller now has an offer from Army West Point (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Although the Black Knights have done well on the recruiting front when it comes to the hybrid DE/OLB prospect as they have been able to gather the commitment of two Rivals 3-star performer in Andre...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}