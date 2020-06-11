News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 14:09:46 -0500') }} football Edit

DE/LB Donovan Everette has his eyes on Army West Point

DE/OL Donovan Everette is a hot Army Black Knight target
DE/OL Donovan Everette is a hot Army Black Knight target
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

DE/LB prospect Donovan Everette has been holding onto his offer from the Army Black Knights since March 30th and remains a hot target for the program that calls West Point home.Rounding out Everett...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}