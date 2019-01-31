DE/LB Noah West looking forward to his upcoming official visit to Army West
Noah West will be one of a handful of uncommitted prospects, who will join a few Army 2019 commits for the final stages of official visits tied to the incoming recruiting class.Of course, as 6-foot...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news