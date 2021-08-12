DE Nate Holt discusses his commitment to Army West Point

With that being said, the 6-foot-5, 240 pound defensive end out of Unionville High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania said that he is extremely excited about his college decision and ready to wear the Black & Gold.

“I believe they (Army) saw something in me others didn’t,” shared Holt, who had taken visits to Rhode Island and Brown, but had also been talking Villanova, Delaware, William & Mary, Lafayette, VMI, and Dartmouth, but no offers other than the Black Knights. “All other schools said was they wanted to see more film because I only had 2 games in 2020 due to injury.”

Although defensive end prospect Nate Holt’s recruiting activity with the Army staff occurred in those two months where he took unofficial visits to the academy on June 17th and July 30th, it was August 2nd in which he committed.

The Black Knights are coming off of back to back months of June and July where they received an inordinate amount of commitments.

Holt talked about his visits to West Point, along with was factored in on his decision to commit.

“What stood out to me the most was the campus itself and the practice facilities,” he stated. “The facilities and coaches are amazing, and being able to get my mom up there to see what it was about was what really sealed it … she was in awe.”

“I notified the staff on August 2nd, and I committed to Coach (John) Loose because I had been talking to him for so long and knew he was the one I should let know about my commitment”

Holt indicated that he also conversed with Head Coach Jeff Monken surrounding his pledge.

“Yes, it was actually when I told Coach Loose too,” shared Holt. “They had just gotten out of a meeting and I let Coach Loose know and then he handed the phone over to Coach Monken and he was really excited about me joining the brotherhood … you could hear it in his voice how excited he was. And when I told each of them it sounded like they jumped out of their chairs {laughing}.”

The student-athlete who holds a 3.6 GPA will be a direct admit, and says that he is glad that his recruiting has concluded.

“Yes I am very glad that it’s over and I can now focus on being the best player I can be this season,” he declared.