It was back in June that Andre Miller committed to Army’s 2020 recruiting class.

However, as we stated on our GBK Premium message board (‘The 12th Knight’) and cautioned fans, to recognize that there so many or at least enough variables that just because a recruit commits to Army West Point or even goes through the Signing Day formality .... not until that player is officially admitted to the academy is not a confirmation that they are "officially" part of their specific recruiting class and in this case, we are talking about the 2020 incoming class.

According to to Miller, his decision to reopen his recruiting was personal and despite having taken a recent official visit to Navy, the 6-foot-3, 230 pounder, who is out of Savannah (GA) Savannah Country Day School told GoBlackKnights.com that he had a pretty good idea of his intentions even though he had officially de-committed approximately a month ago from his previous pledge to the Black Knights.