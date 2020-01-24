DE/OLB Andre Miller: 'I just love Army West Point'
It was back in June that Andre Miller committed to Army’s 2020 recruiting class.
However, as we stated on our GBK Premium message board (‘The 12th Knight’) and cautioned fans, to recognize that there so many or at least enough variables that just because a recruit commits to Army West Point or even goes through the Signing Day formality .... not until that player is officially admitted to the academy is not a confirmation that they are "officially" part of their specific recruiting class and in this case, we are talking about the 2020 incoming class.
According to to Miller, his decision to reopen his recruiting was personal and despite having taken a recent official visit to Navy, the 6-foot-3, 230 pounder, who is out of Savannah (GA) Savannah Country Day School told GoBlackKnights.com that he had a pretty good idea of his intentions even though he had officially de-committed approximately a month ago from his previous pledge to the Black Knights.
So what made the talented defender say yes to Army West Point for the 2nd time when recommitted yesterday?
“Just the love and support the whole staff had and kept for me even though I de-committed,” shared Miller. “I decided Army because it’s the best fit for me.”
When asked to provide us with a comparative (Army West Point vs. Naval Academy) relative to fit for himself, Miller provided this very simple and straight forward explanation.
“I just love Army West Point,” he boldly stated.
The next stop for Miller when it comes to matriculation into the academy, will be the USMAPS (West Point’s prep school). Needless to say, having Miller on-board is a huge ‘get” or ‘re-get’ for the Army coaching staff.
