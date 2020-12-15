DE/OLB Clev Lubin makes it official and joins the 2021 Army recruiting clas
It has been awhile since GoBlackKnights.com spoke to Suffern (NY) Suffern High School prospect Clev Lubin. More specifically, it was back on February 12th that we rolled out an article that was uni...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news