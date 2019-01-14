Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 13:10:23 -0600') }} football Edit

DE/OLB Declan O’Leary breaks down his post visit commitment to Army

Dmjdfvg2rawsuhyvteni
DE/OLB Declan O'Leary during his official visit to Army West Point this past weekend
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Our conversations with explosive DE/OLB prospect Declan O’Leary was over a two-day period which started in the middle his official visit to Army West Point and concluded during the evening of his d...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}