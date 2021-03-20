DE/OLB Joey Klunder now holds an offer from Army West Point
On Friday, the Army Black Knights joined the offer list that defensive end prospect Joey Klunder has compiled. In addition to his offer from West Point, the 6-foot-4, 230 pounder has offers from Ai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news